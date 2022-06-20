Many consumers in Carlow, Kilkenny and across the country set to cut back on spending as inflation rises

As inflation rises further it’s reported that almost a third of Irish consumers plan to cut back on spending over the next six months.

PwC Ireland’s latest Consumer Insights Survey also found over 40% of shoppers have faced supply chain issues in recent months, with nearly a third saying they’ve switched to in-store shopping as it better suits their needs.

Director of PwC Ireland Retail and Consumer Practice Owen McFeely says Irish shoppers are finding better value in-store than online; “Our retail sector was closed for a much longer period than we saw in other markets I think consumers have come back to stores and have shown a willingness to be in stores, in terms of how do customers sort of achieve value, stores are one part of that so we’re seeing the numbers now that consumers are going to use more online channels and more store channels to actually get value over the next number of months so it’s great to see consumers back in stores again”.

