Taoiseach says extension of Level 5 lockdown until May ‘not set in stone’

It has not yet been confirmed there will be level five restrictions until May, according to the Taoiseach.

Micheál Martin said on Thursday “significant restrictions” will be in place until the end of April.

But the Taoiseach says this does not necessarily mean level five measures.

However, he added that the government will take a conservative approach to easing restrictions.

The Taoiseach has also denied there’s mixed messaging around the extension of Covid restrictions.

Micheál Martin is rejecting accusations of widespread confusion.