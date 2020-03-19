KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Masses suspended in the Diocese of Ossory for the time being over Covid-19
Bishop Dermot Farrell has issued a statement on the matter today
All masses have now been suspended in the diocese of Ossory.
Bishop Dermot Farrell has issued a statement to that effect today asking that no public mass be celebrated on weekends or weekdays effective immediately.
The Bishop says there can be no exceptions and individual priests will NOT be in a position to offer mass publicly or for smaller groups.
Weddings and funerals can proceed but are restricted to immediate family members and the social distancing guidelines apply.