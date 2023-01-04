Mayor of Kilkenny expresses concern over alarming increase in road deaths locally

The Mayor of Kilkenny is ‘very concerned’ about the tragic increase in road deaths in Kilkenny.

No-one died on the roads in Carlow last year but Kilkenny was fourth worst in the country with nine deaths recorded in 2022.

Mayor Fitzgerald says he is alarmed by the increase locally:

‘’ Nine fatalities in one year is a huge cause for concern for our county especially given Kilkenny’s population compared to come of the other counties. Looking at pedestrianisation and the safety of our pedestrians around the city and outskirts on the ring-road is a significant issue. There is also a major roads deficit in the St Canices area of the city despite significant development of housing in that area Kilkenny County Council need to implement a range of safety measures across the city, around the ring-road area and proximity to transport hubs’’

He’s also noted roads coming out of the city that are highlighted regularly as lethal by motorists:

‘’For years I’ve been calling for N77 at Henebry’s Cross to be realigned. Over the years I’ve also highlighted roads which are regarded as dangerous for motorists, R700 Kilkenny to Inistioge Road ; N 77 at Henebry’s Cross and the N25 that runs through South Kilkenny. I’m calling on the County Council to act now on these lethal roads for the safety of the people of Kilkenny.’’