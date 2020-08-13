Minister McGrath: Govt will look at targetted lockdowns to avoid Graiguecullen situation

The Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform says the government will examine the possibility of more targetted lockdowns if they’re needed in future.

Fianna Fail’s Michael McGrath says they would like to avoid situations where areas like the Graiguecullen side of Carlow Town get caught up in the lockdown on Laois, Kildare and Offaly because the county boundary goes through the town.

Minister McGrath has been telling KCLR LIVE that the issues with Graiguecullen has been highlighted to him by local TD Jennifer Murnane O’Connor and others.

Meanwhile, DCU professor of health systems Anthony Staines says we could spend the next year in rolling lockdowns across various counties.