Medieval Mile Museum re-opens its doors in Kilkenny

The Medieval Mile Museum is re-opening its doors in Kilkenny today.

The museum in the former St Mary Church has been closed since the lockdown but will welcome the public back through its doors from 11 o’clock today (Friday 10th July)

Ciarán Conroy from the Civic Trust says the research shows a visit to a museum is quite a safe activity:

“There’s some research done across 53,000 physicians looking at business and venues about low, medium and high risk places”.

He said “Luckily museums and libraries fall into the medium to low risk category, so they are safe, when we look at the medieval mile museum formerly St Mary’s Church it’s a very spacious museum with a high ceiling”.