Memorial for those who fought in World War 2 will be erected in Kilkenny in 2019
Following the successful unveiling last year of two World War I memorials in Kilkenny, the committee behind them says they’re now switching their focus to World War 2.

The Great War Memorial Committee are planning on erecting another plaque in MacDonagh Junction Train Station to all those from Kilkenny who fought in the Second World War.

Chairperson, Donal Croghan has told KCLR News they need family members to get in touch now with details of their loved ones to have their names included.

You can send them information on [email protected]

The plan is to unveil the memorial in September 2019.

