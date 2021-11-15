Minister Simon Harris set to visit Carlow and Kilkenny today

The Higher Education Minister Simon Harris is due in Carlow and Kilkenny today about the new Technological University of the South East of Ireland (TUSEI).

He’s due to meet with representatives from the Kilkenny Carlow Education Training Board.

The Technological University for the South East was given the green light earlier this month and is due to be established later next year.

