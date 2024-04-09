As Measles cases rise, MMR Catch Up Clinics are continuing in the South East.

Already in Europe this year there have been more instances of the disease reported than in the whole of 2022.

Vaccination rates remain below the recommended 95% set by the World Health Organisation.

Those wishing to avail of free Measles Mumps and Rubella jabs can do so including today (Tuesday, 9th April) locally on the grounds of Kilcreene Hospital in Kilkenny from 10am until 3pm and on Thursday in Carlow on the grounds of St Dympna’s from 10am until 3pm.

The HSE is urging as many people as possible to attend noting Measles poses significant health risks, especially to vulnerable groups such as children under 12 months, pregnant women, and individuals with weakened immune systems.

Find further information and book an appointment here.