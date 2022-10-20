Mobility plan to make Freshford’s roads safer has been presented to councillors

Movements to make Freshford’s roads safer are being welcomed by a local Councillor there.

31 proposals are contained in a mobility plan for the area which was presented to the elected members in North Kilkenny this week.

They are set to study it now before discussing it in depth at their next meeting but Cllr Michael McCarthy says its a step in the right direction:

“This is very crucial for Freshford going forward because we need to have safety for our citizens, we need to provide pedestrian crossings and maybe pathways to walk on and we need to develop this,” said Michael.