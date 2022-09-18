KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Months mind for Johnny Barry takes place today

The much-loved former local broadcaster passed away peacefully at his home on August 5th.

Photo of David Abbott David Abbott18/09/2022
Johnny Barry
Johnny Barry. Photo: Ken McGuire/KCLR

The month’s mind mass of the legendary KCLR broadcaster Johnny Barry takes place later today.

The much-loved former local broadcaster passed away peacefully at his home on August 5th.

The former firefighter, cinema attendant and longtime advocate of Irish country music was a staple on the airwaves.

The mass will take place at 12 noon in the Capuchin Friary on Friary Street in Kilkenny, and all are welcome to attend.

Photo of David Abbott David Abbott18/09/2022