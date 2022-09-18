Months mind for Johnny Barry takes place today

The month’s mind mass of the legendary KCLR broadcaster Johnny Barry takes place later today.

The much-loved former local broadcaster passed away peacefully at his home on August 5th.

The former firefighter, cinema attendant and longtime advocate of Irish country music was a staple on the airwaves.

The mass will take place at 12 noon in the Capuchin Friary on Friary Street in Kilkenny, and all are welcome to attend.