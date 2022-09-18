KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Months mind for Johnny Barry takes place today
The much-loved former local broadcaster passed away peacefully at his home on August 5th.
The month’s mind mass of the legendary KCLR broadcaster Johnny Barry takes place later today.
The former firefighter, cinema attendant and longtime advocate of Irish country music was a staple on the airwaves.
The mass will take place at 12 noon in the Capuchin Friary on Friary Street in Kilkenny, and all are welcome to attend.