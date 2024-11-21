We meet six more of your Carlow Kilkenny General Election hopefuls later.

The Green’s Malcolm Noonan and Fianna Fáil’s John McGuinness will outline why they should hold onto their Dáil seats – David Fitzgerald of Fine Gael and People Before Profit’s Adrienne Wallace will explain why they should be promoted from local authority to the national parliament while Sinn Féin’s Natasha Newsome Drennan and Orla Donohoe of the Irish Freedom Party will also be setting out their stalls.

Tune into The KCLR Daily from 11am to hear what they have to say as well as the issues voters across both counties want them to commit to tackling.

And if you missed the first debate on Tuesday – you can listen back to candidate pitches and how they clashed as well as further voter issues here.

The debates continue next week; on Monday (25th November) for Tipperary North which includes 13 electoral districts across north west Kilkenny and then on Tuesday (26th November) we hear from other contenders in the Carlow Kilkenny constituency.

If you’ve a comment to add or question to add please text or Whatsapp directly to studio during the debate: 083 306 96 96.