More cars damaged in Kilkenny City as youths throw stones at traffic

The latest incident on the Callan Road happened on Sunday

11/03/2020
Broken glass on a car: File Photo

Kids throwing stones have damaged another car in Kilkenny City.

The latest incident on the Callan Road happened on Sunday.

The driver door of a Kia Sportage was damaged after being hit by one of the stones.

The youths are described as being about 13-years of age and were all wearing hoodies.

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station.

