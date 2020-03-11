KCLR NewsNews & Sport
More cars damaged in Kilkenny City as youths throw stones at traffic
The latest incident on the Callan Road happened on Sunday
Kids throwing stones have damaged another car in Kilkenny City.
The latest incident on the Callan Road happened on Sunday.
The driver door of a Kia Sportage was damaged after being hit by one of the stones.
The youths are described as being about 13-years of age and were all wearing hoodies.
Anyone with any information is being asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station.