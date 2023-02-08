More homebuyers in Carlow and Kilkenny will soon be eligible for Local Authority Home Loan

More people in Carlow and Kilkenny will be able to apply for a home loan from their Local Authority from next month.

The prices of homes eligible for a Local Authority Home Loan and income limits of those eligible to apply for a loan are being increased.

Details have been confirmed by the Housing Minister after being approved by Cabinet on Monday.

The scheme is designed to help potential homebuyers who cannot get a mortgage from the banks.

From the 1st of March the house price limits allowed will go up from €250,000 to €300,000 in Kilkenny and from €250,000 to €275,000 in Carlow.

The income limits for people applying will also go up to €70,000 for single people and €85,000 for couples and all joint applicants.