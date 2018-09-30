More reports of door-to-door scammers in Kilkenny with more than one group involved

At least two vans are now going around Kilkenny pretending to buy or sell furniture.

However, Gardaí say it’s a scam to get into people’s houses, and they fear they could be making note of the layout and contents to come back and burgle the place.

They’ve been reported in Dunmore, Castlecomer and Ballyragget between today and yesterday.

One of the vans has ‘Navan Furniture’ written on the side and has a yellow license plate.

Garda Andy Neill says they need people to call the Gardaí as soon as they see them and jot down the vehicle’s registration if at all possible.