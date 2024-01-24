More than 1,000 new address points across Carlow and Kilkenny registered last year

More than 1,000 new address points were registered locally last year.

GeoDirectory‘s latest report shows 299 are in Carlow where 278 residential buildings were under construction in December. The 571 in Kilkenny brought the overall number for 2023 to 746.

Added to that, the residential vacancy rate across the county stood at 2.8% last month while Carlow’s was at 2.6%, both lower than the national average of 3.9%.

CEO Dara Keogh says it’s positive locally;