More than 40,000 people in Carlow and Kilkenny to get January Bonus

More than 40,000 people locally are set to benefit from the January Bonus.

The Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys TD, has today announced the details which aims to support 1.3 million people with the Cost of Living.

25,983 of these recipients are in Kilkenny with 18,559 in Carlow.

Over the course of this week, a Double Lump Sum Payment will be issued to the likes of our pensioners, carers, people with disabilities, lone parents and low income families. (Details here).

It’s the ninth lump sum payment secured under Budget 2024.

It will be paid on the same basis as the Christmas Bonus and will include the core weekly rate increases that came into effect at the start of the year.