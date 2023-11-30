More time needed for journeys that include the Ossory Bridge segment of the Kilkenny Ring Road

Delays have been outlined by motorists using the Kilkenny Ring Road today.

It’s as works at Ossory Bridge to improve walking and cycling along the stretch continue.

Orginally due for completion in early October, they’ll now be in place until at least the 15th of December.

KCLR News understands that weather conditions haven’t been favourable to the project.

A number of people have contacted KCLR Breakfast today advising that extra time is needed for any journey that passes through this part of the N10.