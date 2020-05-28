Less than 1% of St Luke’s staff positive for Covid-19

Less than 1% of the staff at St Lukes Hospital have tested positive for Covid-19.

Clinical Director at the hospital Garry Courtney confirmed this morning on KCLR Live that testing of all staff is being carried out and is almost complete.

He says more than 14 hundred people work there and the vast majority of those who have been tested so far have returned a negative result.

However two staff members at St Lukes are among seven healthcare workers in Ireland to have died because of coronavirus.

Mr Courtney, who knew them both, says staff are very upset over the deaths of Catherine Hickey and Jim Kenny.

And he said they hope to commemorate them more formally in future.