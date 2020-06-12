KCLR News
Mothercare and Zara announcing shop closures
Mothercare is closing all its shops while it's not know if Irish branches will be affected by Zara's plans.
Almost 200 jobs will be lost as Mothercare closes it’s doors – all 14 Irish shops are closing immediately including Portlaoise and Waterford.
It says the impact of the coronavirus is unprecendented, and the business is no longer sustainable.
Meanwhile, Zara has announced it’s closing 1,200 shops worldwide due to a 44% drop in sales – It’s not yet known if its Irish branches are affected.