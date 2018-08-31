Motorcyclist killed in Waterford overnight was a 22-year-old Kilkenny man

Tributes are being paid online to the 22-year-old Kilkenny man who died in a motorbike crash overnight.

Marty Walsh was from Rathpatrick in Slieverue.

His motorbike struck a barrier at around 10 o’clock last night on the Tramore Road near Waterford City.

Marty’s friends have been posting about him on social media today saying he was taken from them too soon.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to what happened to come forward.