Motorcyclists are six times more likely to be killed on the road than any other road user according to Carlow Garda Sergeant

Motorcyclists are six times more likely to be killed on the road than any other road user.

That’s according to Sergeant Michelle Byrne of Carlow’s Roads Policing Unit.

She says the festive period can often see a spike in road traffic incidents and she’s urging motorists to be aware of less visible road users.

Sgt Byrne adds that learner drivers can put the lives of themselves and other road users at risk if they travel unaccompanied.

Sgt Byrne says “A simple message to parents regarding our learner permit licence holders, if you allow a learner to drive unaccompanied you are not only putting these inexperienced drivers’ lives at risk but other innocent road users also, an unaccompanied driver can lead to an unaccompanied life”.