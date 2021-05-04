Motorist clocked driving double the speed limit on Kilkenny Road in Bennettsbridge

Motorist clocked driving double the speed limit on one local route.

Gardaí were out in force across the Bank Holiday weekend with 25 vehicles stopped by Kilkenny Roads Policing Unit.

They focused on the Kilkenny Road in Bennettsbridge after residents there complained of speeding and found one person travelling at 103 kilometres an hour in the 50 zone.

While others too were found to be up to 90 on the Bennettsbridge Road:

Gardaí ask drivers to adhere to speed limits and to be mindful of pedestrians, cyclists and others sharing the roads with them.