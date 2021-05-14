KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Motorist in Carlow found driving while disqualified
A prosecution's expected
A motorist’s been arrested in Carlow.
It’s after the Carlow Roads Policing Unit who were using their Mobility App stopped a disqualified driver yesterday afternoon.
An oral fluid test proved positive for both cocaine and cannabis with results of a blood test due.
The person was arrested and a prosecution’s expected.
Gardaí are again reminding you to never drive while under the influence of an intoxicant.