Motorist in Carlow found driving while disqualified

A prosecution's expected

A motorist’s been arrested in Carlow.

It’s after the Carlow Roads Policing Unit who were using their Mobility App stopped a disqualified driver yesterday afternoon.

An oral fluid test proved positive for both cocaine and cannabis with results of a blood test due.

The person was arrested and a prosecution’s expected.

Gardaí are again reminding you to never drive while under the influence of an intoxicant.

