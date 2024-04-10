As the road deaths continue to rise this year, there’s concern that some people are not heeding road safety messages.

Kilkenny’s Garda Roads Policing Unit has arrested another driver this week who failed a drug test – it showed positive for cocaine with results of further testing due.

The motorist also had no licence, no tax and no insurance with a disc for another vehicle display. It also transpired they’d been disqualified from driving.

The individual’s due before the courts charged with several offences.