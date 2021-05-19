Motorists asked to reduce their speed on roads across Carlow and Kilkenny

Motorists are being asked to reduce their speed on local roads.

Operation Slow Down’s underway across the country by Gardaí in association with European colleagues at RoadPol.

Carlow Sgt Michelle Byrne told KCLR News “So really what we’re asking people is to just watch their speed, be mindful of it, particularly this week, there’s a lot of children and that back to school and back on the roads and if we could just make a pledge maybe to reduce our speed by 10% it would certainly go a long way to keeping our roads safer”.