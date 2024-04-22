Motorists in Carlow and Kilkenny are among those clocked speeding during the most recent National Slow Down Day.

The latest garda road safety operation began at 7am last Friday and ran until 7am on Saturday.

755 speed detections were noted across the country after 163,146 vehicles were checked with 225 of those travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit. 530 more were intercepted by Gardaí conducting high-visibility speed checks.

In Kilkenny one driver on the Dublin Road was found to be moving at 64 kph in a 50 zone while Carlow Gardaí noted the following;