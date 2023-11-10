FeaturedKCLR NewsNews & Sport
Motorists in Kilkenny asked to avoid Freshford Road following reports of a crash close to Aut Even Hospital
Gardaí are en route to check it out stay tuned for updates
KCLR’s had reports of a crash on the Freshford Road this morning.
Listeners to our Breakfast Show say that the incident close to Aut Even Hospital has left the route blocked in both directions.
It’s not yet known if anybody’s been injured.
Gardaí say they’ll check it out but advice is to avoid the area for the next while.