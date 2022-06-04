Motorists urged to avoid Old Dublin Road in Kilkenny following serious collision

Gardaí in Kilkenny are urging motorists to avoid the Old Dublin Road in Kilkenny on Saturday evening, following a serious collision in the area.

It’s believed that the crash occurred near Paddy’s Pub, on the road to Paulstown.

Gardaí in Kilkenny have reported that while the road currently remains open (5PM) there is a good chance that the road will be closed for a period following the collision.

More to follow…