Motorists urged to take precautions as car thefts increase across Carlow and Kilkenny

Local Gardai says they are dealing with an increasing number of thefts from cars.

They’re warning motorists to make sure the car doors are locked and there’s nothing valuable or stealable visible to someone looking in.

Sgt John Duffy says thieves will target car parks and streets during the day but at night they’ll come into your driveway or estate: “Windows are broken, items are taken. This can happen anywhere where cars are going to be parked – It happens most commonly at home in driveways at night-time. During the day it happens in parking lots and on streets. Most of these types of incidents are opportunistic crime.”