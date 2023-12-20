Motorists using the N81/R726 in Rathvilly, Co Carlow asked to take care

Motorists using the N81/R726 in Rathvilly are asked to take care.

There was a crash there earlier at Cuckoo Corner – it’s understood all involved have since left the scene and no major injuries were sustained.

But an oil spillage has been reported on the roadway – council staff from the Tullow municipal district are understood to be en route to deal with that.

Advice is to approach the stretch with caution.