Motorway closed southbound between Paulstown & Kilkenny after 2 trucks crashed this morning
A stretch of the M9 motorway is closed this morning after a collision involving 2 trucks.
Emergency services are working to clear the road between Junction 7 Paulstown and Junction 8 Kilkenny southbound.
The northbound lanes are open to traffic.
Specialist towing equipment is needed to remove the heavy vehicles from the scene.
The drivers were removed to hospital as a precaution but their injuries are not believed to be very serious.