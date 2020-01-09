Motorway closed southbound between Paulstown & Kilkenny after 2 trucks crashed this morning

A stretch of the M9 motorway is closed this morning after a collision involving 2 trucks.

Emergency services are working to clear the road between Junction 7 Paulstown and Junction 8 Kilkenny southbound.

The northbound lanes are open to traffic.

Specialist towing equipment is needed to remove the heavy vehicles from the scene.

The drivers were removed to hospital as a precaution but their injuries are not believed to be very serious.