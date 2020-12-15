Mount Juliet to host Irish Open in July 2021

The Irish Open’s coming back to Kilkenny.

The European Tour have confirmed the 2021 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open will be staged at Mount Juliet next year.

It’s scheduled for July 1st to 4th, with the prize fund increasing to €3m.

It will be the penultimate stop before The Open, which is to be held at Sandwich this year.

It’s part of a schedule of 42 events confirmed by the European Tour this afternoon.

This year’s planned event at Mount Juliet fell foul of the pandemic – first being postponed and then moved to the North to avoid Covid-19 travel restrictions.