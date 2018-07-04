Multi-million euro loan announced for Kilkenny's Brewery site today
MaryAnn Vaughan 1 hour ago
Less than a minute

€12.3 million has been announced for the old brewery site in Kilkenny this morning.

Minister Heather Humphreys is in the city where she has just revealed details of the development loan finance to regenerate the site.

Plans to create a vibrant urban quarter will include new office, retail, education buildings and accommodation, the conservation of historic buildings on the site and a new liner park along the River Nore.

The money being announced this morning is coming through the Ireland Strategic Investment fund.

