MW Hire, a Kilkenny Business are donating a generator to a Ukrainian hospital

A Kilkenny plant hire business is doing what they can to aid the Ukrainian humanitarian effort, following the Russian invasion.

MW Hire, with premises on the Hebron Road and in Urlingford, are donating a generator to a Ukrainian hospital.

Hospitals in many cities across the country are without power as a result of Russian air strikes and shelling.

Matty Walsh is the owner of MW Hire, he told KCLR that he was inspired to help out in some way, having watched the crisis unfold on television.