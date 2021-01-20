National emergency team needed to deal with future issues post-Covid19

A local nursing home owner says a national emergency team needs to be set up to deal with future issues post-Covid19.

Anne Fleck Byrne of Drakelands House is calling for a review to be set up after the pandemic is over to help institutions deal with any future emergency situations.

Anne’s been telling KCLR that we can’t wait for the next problems come up in care settings.

