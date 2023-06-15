New Bagenalstown Cathaoirleach’s first job is find land for new graveyard in St Mullins

The new Cathaoirleach of Bagenalstown says a family’s suffered a double tragedy with no room for their loved one at a graveyard.

St Mullins cemetery is full and as it’s in a protected area, the chances of expanding it are proving challenging.

Cllr Tommy Kinsella says one of his hopes as Cathaoirleach is that new land can be found at St. Mullins for a new graveyard.

He adds it’s hitting hard for some:

“It’s very, very difficult on his parents like it’s bad enough losing their son but this added on top of it,” said Tommy.