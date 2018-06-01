New bus service for Carlow Town to be up and running by end of 2019
MaryAnn Vaughan 2 hours ago
By the end of 2019 Carlow Town should have a brand new – and regular – bus service, operating on two routes.

A presentation has been given to councillors outlining the plans which say the service will operate for a minimum of five years.

It will begin each day at 7 in the morning and end at 11 at night and the routes are from Tyndall College to MSD and the Sleaty Road to Wall’s Forge.

Speaking to KCLR News, Councillor Walter Lacey says there will be a clear timetable given.

