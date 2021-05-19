KCLR NewsNews & Sport
New Carlow company sees business thrive in Pandemic
Covid appears to have provided an opportunity instead
The pandemic’s allowed for one new Carlow company to thrive.
HaloCare which launched late last year uses technology to keep older people safe in their own homes.
Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder David Walsh has been telling our Sue Nunn that their services have not be impacted by the HSE’s cyber attack or the Covid situation, with the latter in fact providing an opportunity instead.
Listen back to that conversation here: