New Carlow public art installation officially unveiled

Carlow has unveiled its latest public art installation.

The stunning mural can be viewed at The Exchange at Potato Market.

The event was officiated at by Carlow Mayor Cllr. Tom O’Neill and attended by County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr. Andrea Dalton and other guests.

A collaborative effort between the Local Enterprise Office and Arts Office, it’s the work of artist Kirstie Maher and is set to stand as a testament to inclusivity, diversity, vision, and growth.

Cllr. Tom O’Neill says; “The mural communicates the essence of The Exchange through a series of panels featuring fireflies as symbols of illumination, guidance, and beauty. The journey depicted mirrors the process of integration into the community, with each firefly representing the diversity and uniqueness of each person. The visual progression symbolizes the transformative journey of individuals, and when they come together, their collective light shines even brighter. This narrative not only celebrates individual growth but also underscores The Exchange as a beacon of collaboration, vision, and community interaction.”

He concluded by stating, “We were delighted to commission local artist Kirstie Maher, selected by the Public Art Working Group, to create this meaningful and thought-provoking mural. It serves as an inspiring reflection on the significance of community and diversity, contributing to a stronger, more vibrant community through the exchange of ideas, support, and experiences.”

Kirstie Maher shared her pride, saying, “I am incredibly proud and honoured to contribute to the aesthetic and cultural landscape of my community. This unique platform allows me to communicate ideas, evoke emotions, and foster unity among the people who inhabit this space. My art has the potential to inspire, provoke thought, and bring joy to those who encounter it. I express my heartfelt gratitude to Carlow County Council for this extraordinary opportunity to enrich our shared public environment through my creative expression.”

Cllr. Andrea Dalton, Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council, expressed her delight with the project, stating, “The Exchange has been a wonderful project, fostering town centre community engagement and activity that supports the social, cultural, and economic fabric of the town.

I’m delighted it has been shortlisted for the Irish Building and Design Awards & the LAMA Awards, and I eagerly anticipate the outcomes later in the year.”

The mural unveiling ceremony was attended by key figures, including Director of Services Michael Rainey; Architect Conor Moriarty; Economic Development Officer Linda Culleton; Arts Officer Sinead Dowling; Lisa Hutton, Carlow Local Enterprise Office; James Murphy from Carlow Farmers Market and Mark Sutherland CGL along with the talented artist Kirstie Maher who was also joined by her family for this special occasion.