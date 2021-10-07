New carpark at South Kilkenny beauty spot on track for November opening

Visitors to Poulnassy Waterfall in South Kilkenny are being asked to stay away for another few weeks.

A new carpark with space for 28 cars is being developed there with direct access to the laneway leading to the amenity.

It was confirmed at Wednesday’s meeting of the Piltown municipal district that it’s on track for completion by early November at the latest.

But in the meantime people are being asked to stay away until the works are complete.

Councillor Eamon Aylward says “The waterfall is closed to public access there while the works are going on because it is a building site, so from a health and safety point of view they’ve had to close the access. So the sooner the works can be completed the better, that we can get it open again for people to access and use. But the projected completion date is the end of this month, or at the latest the first week in November”.