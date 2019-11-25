KCLR News
New high-tech CCTV system for Kilkenny city
Kilkenny Co Council has approved €400,000 funding for the project as part of the 2020 Budget.
Kilkenny City’s to get a brand new high-tech CCTV system.
The County Council has today passed its Budget for next year.
It includes €400,000 in funding for the new security cameras around the city.
Cllr Andrew McGuinness says this will be a state of the art new system 21 new high definition cameras powerful enought to read the tax and insurance details off cars.