New high-tech CCTV system for Kilkenny city

Kilkenny Co Council has approved €400,000 funding for the project as part of the 2020 Budget.

KCLR96FM News & Sport 25/11/2019

Kilkenny City’s to get a brand new high-tech CCTV system.

The County Council has today passed its Budget for next year.

It includes €400,000 in funding for the new security cameras around the city.

Cllr Andrew McGuinness says this will be a state of the art new system 21 new high definition cameras powerful enought to read the tax and insurance details off cars.

