New chairperson for Kilkenny & Carlow county councils to be announced today

The AGM’s of Kilkenny and Carlow’s councils will take place this afternoon.

It’s the first time the new groups will meet after the local elections two weeks ago.

The Cathaoirligh, and Leas-Chathaoirligh will all be announced.

They’ll also decide which of the councillors will sit on various committees like the Regional Health Forum, the local Education and Training Board, and the Regional Drugs & Alcohol Task Force, among many others.

Carlow’s AGM gets underway at 2pm, with Kilkenny’s starting an hour later, at 3pm