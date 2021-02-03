New county Kilkenny amenity aims to provide a place for all children to have adventures

A Gowran community group is planning to build a playground there that will be the best in Ireland.

Permission’s been granted by Kilkenny County Council for proposals that would see an inclusive playground for children of all ages and abilities set up.

Mick Kenny is Vice-Chair of the ‘Gowran On the Move’ Playground Committee and has been outlining to KCLR News what will set their project apart from others, noting “We looking at the likes of using ramps and stuff like that that if we have hills or rope bridges or frames and things like that that children with mobility issues can actually access it themselves and with the likes of trampolines that they’re done in such a way that they are wheelchair friendly, they can wheel on and off that they can go and off with their friends, so it’s rather than children who would initially be playing in isolation in a playground, it’s very inclusive”.

Monies are now needed to bring the plan to fruition, but Mr Kenny says they’ve a plan for that too “We would be looking at applying for funding from state and local agencies like the Sports Capital Grant we’re applying for at the moment, we’d also be looking nicely at the likes of Kilkenny County Council and to Leader as well as other philanthropic groups so we’ll be hoping we can be fundraising that way because I suppose we’re very mindful at the moment, especially in Covid, you know for a lot of families it can be tight, we don’t want to be putting pressure on them”.

He adds “I think sometimes when we think of children with additional needs you have a tendency of wrapping them in cotton wool and protecting them but children being children they all want to play together, so you need to provide them with the opportunities to do as much as they can themselves and to feel they’re there with their friends, the whole idea of the playground is for all children that they can come and have adventures”.