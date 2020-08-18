Four weeks of new Covid-19 restrictions announced

New restrictions have been announced by the government to contain the spread of Covid-19 over the next four weeks.

Following today’s cabinet meeting, the numbers that can visit a home, indoors or outdoors, is being reduced to six people from three households until at least September 13th.

Outdoor events will be limited to 15.

Over 70s are being asked to limit their contacts and to shop at designated times, while all sports events are to take place without spectators.

Restaurants, cafes and pubs that serve food call stay open but not later than 11.30pm.

Legislation is also being considered to give Gardai greater powers to enforce the measures.

People are being advised to avoid public transport and to continue to work from home.