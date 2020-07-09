New farmers market coming to Ballyhale

A new farmers market is starting up in south Kilkenny this weekend.

The first market at Mountain View in Ballyhale is being held on Sunday and it’s planned to continue year-round.

It’s on the grounds of the O’Grady family’s restaurant and wedding venue.

Organiser Sean McArdle from the Irish Farmers Market says the whole concept will look very different due to the Covid-19 measures:

“It’s going to be very interesting,I think this is a new breed of market in many ways” he shared with KCLR. “We’ll have at least three of four sanitising stations available as you come into the market. We’ll have social distancing, in terms of the stalls will be two metres apart, and there’ll be at least one metre distance between the customer and the stall holder.