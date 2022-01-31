New fund for mental health projects opens to groups in Carlow and Kilkenny

Community mental health services are being encouraged to apply for new grant funding of up to €30,000.

Applications from small organisations across Kilkenny and Carlow are invited from today.

The aim is to fund one-off projects that are in-line with the government’s mental health strategies.

CEO of Mental Health Ireland, Martin Rogan, is encouraging groups to get in touch with their ideas:

“Just come to our website mentalhealthireland.ie and we have the detail there and we’ll work you through the process”

Mr Rogan also said the pandemic has had a significant impact on demands for mental health services.