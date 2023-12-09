New Iarnród Éireann timetable from Sunday with additional services for Carlow

Iarnród Éireann in conjunction with the National Transport Authority has confirmed details of a new timetable from tomorrow, following public consultation on a draft timetable in September 2023.

As a result Iarnród Éireann has added extra services on the Carlow to Dublin route.

There will be an additional weekday service at 12:20 from Dublin Heuston station to Carlow and 15:15 service from Carlow to Dublin Heuston station seven days a week.

Iarnród Éireann is planning to implement these additional services from tomorrow – Sunday, the 10th of December