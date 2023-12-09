KCLR NewsNews & Sport
New Iarnród Éireann timetable from Sunday with additional services for Carlow
Iarnród Éireann has added extra services on the Carlow to Dublin route.
Iarnród Éireann in conjunction with the National Transport Authority has confirmed details of a new timetable from tomorrow, following public consultation on a draft timetable in September 2023.
There will be an additional weekday service at 12:20 from Dublin Heuston station to Carlow and 15:15 service from Carlow to Dublin Heuston station seven days a week.
Iarnród Éireann is planning to implement these additional services from tomorrow – Sunday, the 10th of December