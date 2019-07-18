New Partnership Announced for Kilkenny Arts Enterprises

Thursday 18th June

Local enterprises are being called on to support the arts.

A partnership of €15,000 has been announced between Kilkenny’s Butler Gallery & Maurice Ward Art Handling.

The three-year partnership will help sustain the city facility’s exhibitions & leaning programme events as it moves from Kilkenny Castle to Evan’s Home next March.

Director & Chief Curator Anna O’Sullivan tells KCLR that it will add to the quality of life in Kilkenny.