New Partnership Announced for Kilkenny Arts Enterprises
The collaboration is said to be a great benefit for the city
Thursday 18th June
Local enterprises are being called on to support the arts.
A partnership of €15,000 has been announced between Kilkenny’s Butler Gallery & Maurice Ward Art Handling.
The three-year partnership will help sustain the city facility’s exhibitions & leaning programme events as it moves from Kilkenny Castle to Evan’s Home next March.
Director & Chief Curator Anna O’Sullivan tells KCLR that it will add to the quality of life in Kilkenny.