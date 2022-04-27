New Residential Tenancies Board report shows extent of rent increases in Carlow and Kilkenny

Kilkenny and Carlow are now among 13 counties with average rents of more than €1,000 per month.

The latest figures from the Residential Tenancies board reveal there was a 9% increase in rent prices across the country last year compared to 2020.

In Kilkenny a rise of 8.3% was recorded to give an average monthly rent of €1,037.

But Carlow saw a hike of 17.8% between 2020 and 2021 putting the average monthly rent there now at €1,103.

RTB Rent Index Q4 2021 infographic no. 2 Final

Kildare was the only county to record no change while there’s a mixed picture for other neighbouring counties.

Wexford had a hike of nearly 16%, rents in Laois were up 8%, in Tipperary they’re up 9.5% while Waterford saw one of the highest increases at nearly 25%.